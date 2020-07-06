Greece closes its borders to Serbia amid rise of virus cases

Tourist operators in Serbia have expressed frustration over the decision, describing it as unfair.

Greece has temporarily closed its borders to Serbian citizens on Monday morning in response to the rapid rise of coronavirus cases.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic described the decision as "unfortunate."

DECISION CAME AFTER SOME SERBIAN TOURISTS TESTED POSITIVE



"The decision will be periodically reviewed by Greece... we hope that other facts will be taken into account. It is obvious that Greece has an interest in foreign tourists coming, and most tourists are just coming from Serbia," said Dacic.

Greece's decision came after some Serbian tourists tested positive, despite the fact that Serbia currently has only 3,067 active coronavirus cases -- out of 16,131 total confirmed cases, with a death toll of 311, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.