Eurostat reports bloc's annual inflation rate up

In June, annual inflation rose in 24 member states and dropped in three compared to the previous month.

The European Union's annual inflation rate was 0.8% in June, up from 0.6% a month earlier, the 27-member bloc's statistics office announced Friday.

Eurostat said the eurozone's annual inflation rate also increased from 0.1% to 0.3% month-on-month in June.

HIGHEST CONTRIBUTION CAME FROM FOOD

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single currency -- euro -- while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Greek-administered Cyprus (-2.2%), Greece (-1.9%), and Estonia (-1.6%), Eurostat said.

The Poland (3.8%), Czech Republic (3.4%), and Hungary (2.9%) posted the highest inflation rates during the same period.

"In June, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.60 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.55 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.05 pp), and energy (-0.93 pp)," it added.