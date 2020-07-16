Elon Musk’s Tesla set to open new gigafactory in Germany

Musk gave the Twittersphere a first look at the new gigafactory in Berlin.

Elon Musk shared a 3D render of what the new Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin could look like.

Render of the new factory came with expanses of trees surrounding the massive, solar panel-lined facility.

FACTORY WILL CAUSE A TOUGH RACE FOR GERMAN VOLKSWAGEN AND MERCEDES-BENZ

“Might be an indoor/outdoor rave space on the roof,” Musk hinted, responding to a Twitter user asking about seeing “the rave cave rendering.”

Musk first announced plans for the Berlin Gigafactory back in November 2019.After the first impacts of the global pandemic, things look to be moving forward with construction recommencing at the plant.

Musk’s Tesla move came at a strategically opportune time as Germany’s Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler announced thousands of job cuts last year.