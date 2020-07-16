Democrat Biden leads Trump by 15 points, CNN says

According to a new Quinnipiac University national poll, former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump among registered voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up a 15-point lead over President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Thursday.

VOTERS DISAPPROVED OF THE WAY TRUMP WAS HANDLING CRISIS

The poll released Wednesday shows Biden with 52 percent of the vote to Trump’s 37 percent.

CNN reported that a majority of registered voters (52%) report they'll support Biden in the general election, with 37% going for Trump, a wider margin than in Quinnipiac's June poll, when 49% backed Biden and 41% supported Trump.

The poll also finds Biden leading Trump with an increasing margin, Biden with 51% support among registered voters over Trump's 40%.

A similar poll from last month had found Biden leading Trump by 8 points. The last time Biden had a double-digit lead in the survey was in May, when he led by 11 points.

According to the poll results, most registered voters (61%) disapprove of the way Trump is handling the reopening of schools, while only 29% approve.