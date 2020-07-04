Death toll in Brazil exceeds 63,000 mark

The Latin American country sees 1,290 new virus fatalities in the past 24 hours while 654 more fatalities reported in Mexico.

Brazil reported 1,290 more coronavirus-linked fatalities on Saturday, while 654 more people died in Mexico over the past 24 hours.

The death toll in Brazil reached 63,174, according to the data by the country's Health Ministry.

MEXICO HAS REPORTED A TOTAL OF 29,843 DEATHS

A total of 42,223 new cases were reported in Brazil, pushing the total count to 1,539,081.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mexico rose to 29,843, with 654 more fatalities, the Health Ministry data showed.

The number of cases surged to 245,251, with 6,740 additions over the past 24 hours. So far 147,205 patients have recovered from the virus in the country.

Mexico confirmed its first coronavrus case on Feb. 28 and first death due to the disease on March 19.