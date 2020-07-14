Croatia to change its currency to euro in two years

Croatia became the European Union’s 28th member state on July 1, 2013.

Croatia announced Monday that it will need to wait at least two more years to participate in the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II), a step towards adopting the euro currency.

"IT IS A LONG PERIOD"

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic chaired the 6th session of the National Council for the introduction of the euro in the capital Zagreb.

Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said Croatia can only enter the ERM II after meeting the nominal Maastricht criteria, which will take at least two years.

"It is a long enough period to prepare as well as possible to fulfill these measures for the positive effects of the introduction of the euro to be even more positive and greater, and for possible negative costs and problems to be minimized," Maric said.