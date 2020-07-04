Coronavirus deaths rise to 10,027 in Russia

Recoveries in the country surged by 8,986 to reach 446,879, raising the share of recovered people to 66,2 percent.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Russia crossed the 10,000 mark on Saturday.

With 168 fatalities registered over the last 24 hours, the overall count went up to 10,027, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES REACHED 674,515

The daily growth in coronavirus cases remains below 7,000 for the ninth consecutive day, since 6,632 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the overall count to 674,515.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the country will continue increasing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests despite a drop in cases to “identify new cases quickly, help the patients, and prevent them from infecting those around them.”

Russia has also started conducting another type of test -- enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) -- to detect how many people have been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies.