Coronavirus death toll in Israel continues to spike

The new figures come as the Israeli cabinet task force is about to convene Monday to discuss further restrictions.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 30,162, after the state's Ministry of Health reported 204 new cases on Monday.

THERE ARE 11,540 ACTIVE CASES

According to the ministry, the number of death cases increased from 331 to 332, while the number of recoveries rose to 17,974 with 24 new recoveries.

According to the ministry, there are 86 people in serious condition, among them 27 on ventilators.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 86 to 90, out of 354 patients currently hospitalized, compared to only 103 hospitalized patients on June 6.