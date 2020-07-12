Chinese firm starts talks for vaccine Phase III trials

CanSino Biologics co-founder said its Phase III trial was likely to start “pretty soon,” and the company plans to recruit 40,000 participants for the test.

Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics is in talks with Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia to launch a Phase III trial of its experimental vaccine, its co-founder said on Saturday.

TWO OTHER EXPERIMENTAL VACCINES APPROVED FOR PHASE 3 TRIALS

China’s success in driving down infections has made it harder to conduct large-scale vaccine trials, and so far only a few countries have agreed to work with it.

“We are contacting Russia, Brazil, Chile and Saudi Arabia (for the Phase III trial), and it’s still in discussion,” Qiu Dongxu, executive director and co-founder of CanSino, told an anti-viral drug development conference in Suzhou, in eastern China.

Its vaccine candidate, Ad5-nCov, became the first in China to move into human testing in March but is running behind other potential vaccines in terms of trial progress.

Two experimental vaccines developed by Sinovac Biotech and a unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) are already approved for Phase III trials.