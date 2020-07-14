China says to impose sanctions on US' Lockheed Martin

China will put sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in the latest US arms sale to Taiwan.

China on Tuesday announced that it will impose sanctions on US' defense company Lockheed Martin for arms sale to Taiwan.

CHINA CONSIDERS TAIWAN ITS BREAKAWAY PROVINCE

The decision was announced by the Foreign Ministry, daily Global Times reported.

"China will impose sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in the latest US arms sale to Taiwan," the ministry said.

Lockheed Martin is reportedly the major contractor for Washington's $620 million package to upgrade Taiwan's Patriot surface-to-air missiles system.

The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the democratic island with the means to defend itself.