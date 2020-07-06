British minister makes statements on Huawei decision

The UK has earlier announced Huawei would be given a limited role.

Britain’s decision to grant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G network is not “fixed in stone” and a government update on the Chinese company will be published before July 22, a government minister and official said on Monday.

"IT IS NOT FIXED IN STONE"

British relations with China have already been strained by Beijing’s decision to approve a new national security law in Hong Kong. Earlier on Monday the country’s ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming, warned that getting rid of Huawei would send a “very bad message” to Chinese business.

Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January, but officials at the National Cyber Security Centre have since studied the impact of US sanctions on the company.

The measures are designed to restrict Huawei from sourcing advanced microchips and Britain has said they could have a significant impact on the reliability of the supplier.

“It is not fixed in stone,” Britain’s digital minister, Oliver Dowden, said of an earlier decision to give the company a limited role. “We constantly review our security to ensure we have the best possible security for our telecoms network.”