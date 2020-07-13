British gov’t tells local businesses to prepare for Brexit

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Sunday progress was being made in talks but there were still divisions.

Britain is urging businesses and individuals to prepare for the Dec. 31 end of the Brexit transition period with an information campaign titled: “The UK’s new start: let’s get going.”

"NEW PROCESS WILL BRING CHANGES AND OPPORTUNITIES"



Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31, three and a half years after a referendum, but a transition period has delayed any major change in the relationship.

The two sides have been working to agree a trade deal ahead of that period expiring at the end of the year.

“At the end of this year we are leaving the single market and Customs Union regardless of the type of agreement we reach with the EU,” Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said. “This will bring changes and significant opportunities for which we all need to prepare.”

The campaign targets Britons intending to travel to the EU from Jan. 1, importers and exporters, UK nationals abroad, and EU, European Economic Area and Swiss nationals living in Britain.