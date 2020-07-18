Attackers may be hacked up to eight non-verified accounts

Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency.

Twitter Inc said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts.

HACKERS MAY HAVE ATTEMPTED TO SELL THE USER NAMES

The company said the unidentified attackers targeted 130 accounts, and were able to reset passwords to take control of 45 of them and tweet from those accounts.

Hackers accessed Twitter’s internal systems to hijack some of the platform’s top voices including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

In the attack that occurred on Wednesday, Twitter said hackers were able to view personal information including email addresses and phone numbers of the 130 targeted accounts, but unable to view previous account passwords.

“In cases where an account was taken over by the attacker, they may have been able to view additional information”, Twitter said in the statement without specifying the type of information accessed.

Hackers may have also attempted to sell the user names of some of the accounts, it said.