Armenian military forces attack Azerbaijan border

There are no diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries.

Casualties are feared as an armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in the border region on Sunday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

"ARMENIAN FORCES VIOLATED CEASEFIRE 43 TIMES"

In a statement it said that Armenian army fired at positions held by Azerbaijan in the Tovuz region.

"Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 43 times throughout the day in various direction of the front," Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said in a statement. "The positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter and Khojavend regions," the ministry added.

"The conflict continues," it said, adding that the situation is in control of Azerbaijani army.

Additional information would be provided to the public in due course, the ministry added.