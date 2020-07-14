Armenian armed forces hit civilians in Azerbaijan

On Sunday, four Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred and three others were injured when Armenian forces violated a ceasefire and targeted positions of Azerbaijan's army in northwestern Tovuz district.

Armenian troops opened fire on civilian settlements on the Azerbaijani border, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said Monday.

The troops fired on the villages of Agdam and Dondar Kuscu in Tovuz in the afternoon with 120-millimeter mortars and D-30 howitzers, the ministry said in a statement.

"ARMENIA VIOLATED INTERNATIONAL LAW"

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Armenia revealed its "aggressive and terrorist face" once again. It stressed that Armenia violated all the basic principles of international law by bombing civilians.

“The Armenian administration should not think that its actions will go unpunished. As in all occupation situations, the occupation of Azerbaijani lands is temporary, and Armenia will account for all illegal actions.”

In response to the Armenia's weekend attack, the Azerbaijani army launched counterattacks Monday with cannon shots.

The positions of the Armenian army, military radar station, vehicle depot, tanks and armored vehicles were hit, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. More than 20 personnel from the Armenian army were killed in the attack, it added.