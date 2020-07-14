UN voices concern over Azerbaijan-Armenia border tensions

In response to Armenia's weekend attack on civilian regions, the Azerbaijani army launched counterattacks Monday with cannon shots.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Azerbaijan and Armenia on Monday to de-escalate their deadly border spat.

"WE URGE AN IMMEDIATE END"

In a statement, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief is "deeply concerned" by reports of exchanges of fire that left several troops dead on both sides.

"The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric," said Dujarric.

Guterres' plea came after four Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred and three others injured Sunday when Armenian forces violated a ceasefire and targeted positions of Azerbaijan's army in northwestern Tovuz district.

The positions of the Armenian army, military radar station, vehicle depot, tanks and armored vehicles were hit, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. More than 20 Armenian army personnel were killed in the attack, it added.

The two former Soviet republics have long been locked in a conflict over Upper Karabakh. Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, has been illegally occupied since 1991 through Armenian military aggression.