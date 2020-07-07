UN report says Russian acts in Idlib amount to war crimes

The report said that Syrian children, women, and men endured “unfathomable suffering” during the military campaign of late 2019 by Assad regime forces

Syrian and Russian warplanes have carried out airstrikes on civilian population in Idlib which amounted to war crimes, a UN commission on Syria said on Tuesday.

WOMEN AND MEN ENDURED UNFATHOMABLE SUFFERING DURING THE MILITARY CAMPAIGN

“Dramatically escalating their military campaign to recapture Idlib and parts of western Aleppo, Syrian Government forces alongside the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air and ground attacks which decimated civilian infrastructure, depopulated towns and villages, and claimed the lives of hundreds of Syrian women, men and children,” said a report by the UN Syria Commission of Inquiry.

It said that Syrian children, women and men endured “unfathomable suffering” during the military campaign of late 2019 by Assad regime forces to re-take the last remaining areas that were under control of the armed opposition groups.