UK claims Russia interfered in 2019 general election

In a written statement, the Foreign Secretary said that the government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general elections.

Britain announced on Thursday that Russia interfered with the 2019 general election in the UK by illegally obtaining sensitive documents about UK-US free trade talks and leaking them on social media.

The leaked papers played a high-profile role in Britain’s last general election, with then opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn regularly citing them.

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

In a written statement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told parliament: “On the basis of extensive analysis, the government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 general election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents.

Sensitive government documents relating to the UK-US Free Trade Agreement were illicitly acquired before the 2019 general election and disseminated online via the social media platform Reddit. When these gained no traction, further attempts were made to promote the illicitly acquired material online in the run up to the general election."

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: “The British leadership is again stepping on the same anti-Russian rake and thus not only further undermines bilateral relations with Moscow, but also its own authority.”