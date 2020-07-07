Turkish Defense chief calls EU to be objective

Referring to the recent tensions with France, Hulusi Akar said he informed EU chief about the issue and revealed France’s allegations do not reflect the reality.

Turkey’s defense minister on Monday called on the EU to adopt an objective and unbiased approach towards his country for mutually productive relations.

"WE WANT TO FURTHER DEVELOP OUR COOPERATION WITH EU"

Hulusi Akar said some “unilateral, non-objective and biased approaches” that do not take into account Turkey’s rights and interests and leaving them aside are “unacceptable.”

Regarding the meeting with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the capital Ankara, Akar said the meeting was “beneficial, sincere and efficient.” Akar said they exchanged views on regional issues, especially developments in Syria and Libya.

“The effective cooperation between the EU and Turkey is highly important for both two sides and the region. We want to further develop our cooperation and dialogue with the EU, especially on defense and security issues within the framework of peace, friendship and respect for our common values,” he added.

Last week, France claimed that Turkey harassed one of its vessels taking part in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean. Turkish military officials dismissed the claim.