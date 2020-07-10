Top US court lets prosecutor get Trump’s financial records

US President had refused to release his tax returns and other documents that could provide details on his wealth and the activities of his family real-estate company.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday firmly rejected President Donald Trump’s arguments for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain his financial records.

TRUMP CLAIMED HE WAS VICTIM OF A POLITICAL PROSECUTION

The twin 7-2 rulings authored by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts mark another milestone in Trump’s tumultuous presidency and in the short term prevent details of his finances from becoming public because lower courts must resolve lingering issues.

The Supreme Court emphasized that there are limits to the powers of the presidency and stoutly reaffirmed the principle that not even the president is above the law - a message delivered 3-1/2 years into a presidency in which Trump has repeatedly skirted the norms of American political conduct.

Trump portrayed himself as a victim, calling the subpoenas a “pure witch hunt” and a “hoax” in comments to reporters. On Twitter, he wrote, “This is all a political prosecution ... and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”