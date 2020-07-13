President Erdoğan, Putin discuss Libya over phone

According to an official statement, two leaders agreed to maintain coordination for regional peace, security, and stability.

The Turkish and Russian presidents on Monday spoke over the phone to discuss developments in war-weary Libya and Syria as well as other regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

PRESIDENTS DISCUSSED STEPS TO BE TAKEN TO STRENGTHEN ECONOMIC RELATIONS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to maintain coordination for regional peace, security and stability.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority.