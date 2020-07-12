Poland begins voting in 2nd round of presidential elections

Poles are voting in a knife-edge presidential election that has highlighted the country’s deep political divisions.

Voters in Poland headed to the polls on Sunday for the second round of presidential election after no candidate achieved the 50% needed for an all-out victory in the first round.

SURVEYS SHOW DUDA HAS 50.9 PERCENT SUPPORT

Poland's President Andrzej Duda topped the first round of voting with 43.5% while his rival Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the Civic Platform opposition party, received 30.4% of the votes.

Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), takes on liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski after a campaign that has shown sharply contrasting visions for the future.

Duda’s re-election is crucial if PiS is to deepen judicial reforms that the European Union has criticised as increasing political control over the courts.

The voting began at 07.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue until 09:00 p.m. (1900GMT) According to public opinion surveys before the second round, Duda has 50.9% support, while Trzaskowski has 49.1% support.