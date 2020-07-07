New ministers reappointed in cabinet reshuffle
France’s new prime minister announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.
Installed on Friday with the departure of his predecessor Edouard Philippe, Jean Castex has big shoes to fill as he has to ensure that those chosen will carry out the vision that President Emmanuel Macron has for the remaining three years of his term.
NAMES 0F 31 MINISTERS HAVE BEEN CLEARED
Castex has named new figures to certain posts while others have been retained. There are 31 ministers in total, some of them deputies, with 17 women and 14 men comprising the lot.
As announced by the Elysee Palace, the following is the official list of ministers:
Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition
Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports
Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery
Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces
Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior
Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, Employment, and Integration
Sebastian Lecornu, Minister of Overseas France
Jacqueline Gourault, Minister for Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Authorities
Eric Dupond-Moretti, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice
Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture
Olivier Veran, Minister of Solidarity and Health
Annick Girardin, Minister of the Sea
Frederique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation
Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture and Food
Amelie de Montchalin, Minister of Transformation and the Public Service
