New ministers reappointed in cabinet reshuffle

They will convene in their first Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday.

France’s new prime minister announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Installed on Friday with the departure of his predecessor Edouard Philippe, Jean Castex has big shoes to fill as he has to ensure that those chosen will carry out the vision that President Emmanuel Macron has for the remaining three years of his term.

NAMES 0F 31 MINISTERS HAVE BEEN CLEARED

Castex has named new figures to certain posts while others have been retained. There are 31 ministers in total, some of them deputies, with 17 women and 14 men comprising the lot.

As announced by the Elysee Palace, the following is the official list of ministers:

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition

Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports

Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery

Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces

Gerald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior

Elisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor, Employment, and Integration

Sebastian Lecornu, Minister of Overseas France

Jacqueline Gourault, Minister for Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Authorities

Eric Dupond-Moretti, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice

Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture

Olivier Veran, Minister of Solidarity and Health

Annick Girardin, Minister of the Sea

Frederique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation

Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture and Food

Amelie de Montchalin, Minister of Transformation and the Public Service