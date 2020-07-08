Merkel urges for coronavirus challenge

“I deliberately chose to come to the heart of European democracy,” Merkel said, marking her visit to Brussels, her first foreign trip since the outbreak.

The European Union is facing the greatest challenge in its history in the coronavirus pandemic and its economic and social fallout, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

"WE CAN EMERGE FROM CRISIS STONGER"

“Europe can emerge from the crisis stronger than ever if we overcome our differences, strengthen cohesion and solidarity,” she told the European Parliament, introducing to MEPs the priorities of Germany’s six-month EU presidency.

As the president of the Council of the European Union, thorough Dec. 31 members of the German government will chair the meetings of EU ministers and diplomats, as well as enhance European decision-making by formal and informal events.

Merkel said it had been particularly difficult for her to see basic fundamental rights restricted during the pandemic in order to stem the virus’ spread, as she spent the 35 first years of her life in the communist state of East Germany, where many freedoms were limited.