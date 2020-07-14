Merkel refuses to endorse Bavarian state premier as successor

German Chancellor’s visit to Bavaria had sparked speculations that premier Markus Soeder could become the candidate for the Merkel's seat.

Angela Merkel, asked if she thought Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder was a strong candidate to succeed her as German chancellor, declined to comment directly, saying only that Bavaria has a good leader.

MERKEL MADE A SURPRISE TRIP TO BAVARIA

Merkel was speaking at a joint news conference with Soeder after attending a meeting of the wealthy southern state’s cabinet in a castle in the middle of a lake. Soeder and Markus Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, are seen as leading candidates for the conservative chancellor ticket.

Merkel’s visit was widely presented as a symbolic coronation of Soeder, but Merkel said she would accept invitations from other state premiers.