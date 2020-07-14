Tuesday, Jul 14
Dollar:
6.8663
Euro:
7.8148
Gold:
1801.84
Borsa Istanbul:
117652.49
Gold/Gram:
397.161
:
63312.9

Merkel refuses to endorse Bavarian state premier as successor

German Chancellor’s visit to Bavaria had sparked speculations that premier Markus Soeder could become the candidate for the Merkel's seat.
14.07.2020 - 16:19

Angela Merkel, asked if she thought Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder was a strong candidate to succeed her as German chancellor, declined to comment directly, saying only that Bavaria has a good leader.

MERKEL MADE A SURPRISE TRIP TO BAVARIA

Merkel was speaking at a joint news conference with Soeder after attending a meeting of the wealthy southern state’s cabinet in a castle in the middle of a lake. Soeder and Markus Laschet, premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, are seen as leading candidates for the conservative chancellor ticket.

Merkel’s visit was widely presented as a symbolic coronation of Soeder, but Merkel said she would accept invitations from other state premiers.