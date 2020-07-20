Israeli gov’t approves EastMed gas pipeline project

Prior to the signing of the agreement, Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci condemned the project, stressing that it contradicts geographical facts and is decided on purely political concerns.

The Israeli government on Sunday ratified a deal on the Eastern Mediterranean (East-Med) gas pipeline project signed with Greece and Greek Cypriot administration.

"IT IS ANOTHER HISTORIC MILESTONE FOR MAKING ISRAEL AN ENERGY EXPORTER"

In a statement, its Ministry of Energy announced that the Jan. 2 trilateral agreement to deliver Eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe had been approved.

The countries aim to reach a final investment decision by 2022 and have the 6 billion euro ($6.86 billion) pipeline completed by 2025 to help Europe diversify its energy resources.

A land and sea survey is currently underway to determine the route of the 1,900-km (1,200-mile) pipeline.

“The government approval of the framework agreement for laying the Israel-Europe natural gas pipeline is another historic milestone for making Israel an energy exporter,” said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.