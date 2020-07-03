Friday, Jul 03
Dollar:
6.856
Euro:
7.7036
Gold:
1776.01
Borsa Istanbul:
116846.65
Gold/Gram:
391.313
:
62351.15

French prime minister resigns, presidency announces

French President Macron’s office said a new prime minister would be named in the next few hours.
03.07.2020 - 13:48

France’s prime minister, Edouard Philippe, on Friday handed in his letter of resignation and that of his government to his boss, President Emmanuel Macron, and the president accepted, said a statement by Elysee Palace.

A CABINET SHUFFLE HAS BEEN WIDELY EXPECTED

Philippe ran for and won the post of mayor of Le Havre in Sunday’s municipal elections. He is a native of the northern coastal town and had held the post prior to ascending to the national government.

In a statement to the palace, Philippe said he "ensures, with members of the government, the handling of current affairs until the appointment of a new government."

His replacement is set to take office on Wednesday, July 8.