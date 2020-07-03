French prime minister resigns, presidency announces
French President Macron’s office said a new prime minister would be named in the next few hours.
03.07.2020 - 13:48
France’s prime minister, Edouard Philippe, on Friday handed in his letter of resignation and that of his government to his boss, President Emmanuel Macron, and the president accepted, said a statement by Elysee Palace.
A CABINET SHUFFLE HAS BEEN WIDELY EXPECTED
Philippe ran for and won the post of mayor of Le Havre in Sunday’s municipal elections. He is a native of the northern coastal town and had held the post prior to ascending to the national government.
In a statement to the palace, Philippe said he "ensures, with members of the government, the handling of current affairs until the appointment of a new government."
His replacement is set to take office on Wednesday, July 8.
