French PM signals for new lockdown measures

Jean Castex, who was a civil servant and used to be an adviser to former President Nicolas Sarkozy, was appointed prime minister on Friday.

New French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday that any new lockdown will be targeted, and not imposed nationwide, if there is a major new coronavirus outbreak.

"WE MUST BE READY FOR A SECOND WAVE"

The previous French government enforced a strict nationwide lockdown from mid-March to May 11 to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, and some restrictions on public gatherings are still in place.

“We must be ready for a second wave, but we would not proceed to a general lockdown like in March, as that has terrible economic and human consequences. Any new lockdown would be targeted,” Castex told BFM television.

He has put together a new team for the remaining two years of centrist President Emmanuel Macron’s mandate.

Castex appointed some ministers on Monday. He said he would complete the formation of his government with the nomination of junior ministers next week.

He also said that talks with unions and employers about Macron’s wide-ranging pension reforms - which were halted during the lockdown - would resume before July 20.