China urges Canada to stop interfering in domestic affairs

The new security law was unanimously passed by China’s National People’s Congress last week and made part of the statute by President Xi Jinping on July 1.

China on Monday asked Canada to stop “interfering” in its domestic affairs. Chinese anger stemmed from Ottawa’s decision to suspend the extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

TRUDEAU TO SUSPEND THE EXTRADITION TREATY

Addressing a news conference in Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said, his country was reserving the right to take further measures.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had on Friday announced to suspend the extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to the new national security law implemented by China in the semi-autonomous region.

“Relevant comments and actions by the Canadian side have grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations”, Chinese broadcaster CGTN quoting Lijian as saying.