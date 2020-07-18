Austrian PM says he expects new proposals

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wants the EU recovery fund to be smaller.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday he rejected the current proposal for a mass economic stimulus to help lift EU economies from recession brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

HE REJECTS ANYTHING LEADING TO A PERMANENT TRANSFER UNION

“Our most important central demand is that there should be no long-term debt union... but that what is decided here remains a one-time action,” Kurz told broadcaster ORF.

Kurz said he just had talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a summit of all 27 national EU leaders in Brussels. “There will be new proposals over night,” he said. “There is a dynamic in our direction,” he said.

Kurz also insisted he would not accept anything leading to a permanent 'Transfer Union'. The frugals want any loans or grants to come with strict conditions attached to ensure that heavily-indebted countries carry out labour market reform.