Venezuelan authorities welcome Turkey’s medical aid

Turkey has sent medical aid to nearly 140 countries to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrived Saturday in Venezuela to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

THE COUNTRY’S ECONOMY HAS BEEN CRIPPLED BY US SANCTIONS

“We are receiving more than 15 tons of equipment to fight coronavirus. We are grateful to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish nation and government,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

”The greatness of nations are measured by the capacity of solidarity, not with economic potential, and Turkey set an example in this regard,” he added.

A Turkish Armed Forces aircraft left the Ankara Etimesgut Airbase for Venezuela on Thursday with medical supplies arranged by the health ministry upon directives by Erdogan for the protection against the coronavirus outbreak.

The supplies included a message for residents of the South American nation whose economy has been crippled by US sanctions.

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting 13th-century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi.