US to start Greek Cyprus military training

US Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that US plans to conduct military training with Greek Cyprus for the first time.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US has included Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program for 2020.

“The Department of State intends to provide International Military Education and Training funding to that country, contingent on congressional appropriations and our notification of Congress,” Pompeo said at a press briefing in Washington. “This is part of our efforts to enhance relationships with key regional partners to promote stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

TURKEY SLAMMED US DECISION

Turkey criticized US for including Greek Cyprus in its International Military Education and Training Program.

"Initiatives that do not observe balance between parties will not contribute to establishing a secure environment on the Island, nor will they help keep peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy in a statement.

Turkey supports the approach of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in this matter, the statement said. "As we have stressed many times before, these steps will not contribute to finding a solution to the Cyprus issue but instead strengthens the uncompromising approach of the Greek side,” it added.

"ONE-SIDED INITIATIVES WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT"

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also criticized US announcement.

"It is not understandable how to benefit regional stability by increasing bilateral military activities and programs between the US and Greek Cyprus rather than a comprehensive dialogue and cooperation involving all sides," said the Presidency of the TRNC in a statement. The statement noted that one-sided initiatives will have a negative impact on efforts between both sides on the island and on regional stability.