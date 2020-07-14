Two killed in Turkey's Black Sea region flooding

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing for one person who was reported missing.

Two people were killed and 11 injured early Tuesday in floods triggered by heavy rain in Turkey’s Black Sea region.

ROADS TO 12 VILLAGES BLOCKED FROM LANDSLIDE

People injured in landslides in the villages of Yamac and Koprubas in Cayeli district were taken to the hospital.

Two killed in Turkey's Black Sea region flooding WATCH

Authorities said many homes had been damaged while three were completely destroyed.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said they have been facing problems reaching 12 villages but all rescue team units were working in the region.

Soylu said search and rescue efforts were ongoing for one person who was reported missing. However, later on, it was stated that the rescue team had found the person’s body in an area near his home.

Meanwhile, rainfall in the region has started picking up again.