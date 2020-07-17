Turkish lawmakers declare support for Azerbaijan

The Turkish lawmakers called on the international community to take the necessary action towards Armenia's attitude that ignores right and justice.

Turkish lawmakers call on international community to take action against Armenia for cross-border artillery strikes

Four major parties in Turkey's parliament on Thursday issued a joint declaration condemning Armenia's recent cross-border attacks into Azerbaijan.

PEOPLES' DEMOCRATIC PARTY DID NOT SIGN THE DECLARATION

"As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we strongly condemn the Armenian armed forces' attack on the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan starting since July 12," said the declaration.

"Armenia is on the wrong path [...] the attacks, which are an example of known Armenian hostility, are the biggest obstacle in front of permanent peace in the south Caucasus," it said.

"Armenia should obey the decisions of the UN Security Council and OSCE and should withdraw from occupied Azerbaijani territories," the declaration noted. "Turkey, with its all capabilities, will continue to side with Azerbaijan in its struggle to ensure its territorial integrity."





Earlier on Sunday, the Armenian army attempted to attack Azerbaijani positions with artillery fire in the direction of the northwestern Tovuz border district, withdrawing after suffering losses following retaliation from the Azerbaijani military.

Eleven Azerbaijani soldiers -- including a major general and a colonel -- were martyred in recent border clashes with Armenia that injured four others.