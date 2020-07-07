Turkish forces seize PKK ammunition in anti-terror operation

Turkey's Operation Claw-Tiger against PKK terror elements in northern Iraq successfully continues.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a written statement that search and sweep activities by commandos as part of the Operation Claw-Tiger seized five AK-47s, one M-16 rifle, two RPG-7 rocket launchers and mortars, grenade throwers along with many others.

OPERATION WAS LAUNCHED TO ENSURE SAFETY OF TURKEY

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last month to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.