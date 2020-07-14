Turkish forces conduct simultaneous anti-terror operations

According to the official sources, a total of 33 PKK suspects were arrested during the operations.

As many as 33 suspects allegedly linked to the PKK/KCK terror group were held in southeastern Gaziantep province of Turkey, security sources said on Tuesday.

OPERATIONS WERE HELD AT 27 LOCATIONS

Gaziantep prosecutors launched an investigation against the terror group, and issued arrest warrants for the suspects including the provincial chairman of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

Security forces then held simultaneous operations at 27 locations early morning and rounded the suspects.

While the arrested were referred to security headquarters for further investigation, many organizational documents were confiscated.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.