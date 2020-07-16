Turkish forces arrest PKK terrorists in anti-terror operation

According to the official statement, terrorists nabbed in Operation Olive Branch area.

Turkish security forces have arrested at least four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, across Turkey's southern border, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"4 TERRORISTS WERE ARRESTED BEFORE ACHIEVING THEIR AMBITIONS"

"Four YPG/PKK terrorists, who were found to carry out terrorist activities aiming to disrupt the peace and secure environment in the Operation Olive Branch region, were arrested before achieving their treacherous ambitions," the ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).