Turkish FM, EU chief discuss bilateral relations

The meeting came in the wake of controversial visits by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Turkey's neighbor Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration.

Turkey and the EU on Monday discussed bilateral relations and latest developments in the region.

"Turkey will support the EU's mediation on energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean as long as it is an honest broker," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, following his meeting with the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the capital Ankara.

"TURKEY HAS ALWAYS BEEN TRANSPARENT IN ITS RELATIONS WITH EU"

He added that Turkey has always been fair and transparent in its relations with the EU and it expects the same from the latter. Cavusoglu emphasized that if the EU took additional decisions against Turkey, the country would have no choice but to respond.

Borrell said the EU held extensive discussions on Turkey, which he said is a key partner and candidate to join the bloc. He asserted that relations between the EU and Turkey have become one of the most important issues.

Borrell added that though it was not the best period in relations, the sides needed to work together to improve ties.

Speaking about the recent tensions with France over a claim of vessel harassment in the Mediterranean, Cavusoglu said: "We have proved everything that happened and the EU and NATO cannot prove otherwise. France has not acted with honesty. Therefore, France should apologize from Turkey and extend their apologies to the EU and NATO."

France last week claimed that Turkey harassed one of its vessels taking part in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean. Turkish military officials denied the allegations.