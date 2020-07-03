Turkish defense minister arrive in Libya

A military ceremony was held for the top Turkish defense officials at the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler on Friday (July 3) arrived in Libya to review the activities carried out under a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

TWO COUNTRIES HAVE SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

Akar and Guler went to the Defense Security Cooperation and Training Aid Advisory Command, which was created within the scope of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Turkey and Libya.

On Nov. 27, 2019 Ankara and Tripoli signed two MoUs; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on Dec. 8.

Following the military cooperation deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara may consider sending troops to Libya if the UN-recognized Tripoli government made such a request.