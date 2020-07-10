Turkey's unemployment rate decreases in April

According to the official data, the figure down 0.2 percentage points from same month in 2019.

The unemployment rate in Turkey slipped to 12.8 percent in April, the country's statistical authority announced Friday.

NON-AGRICULTURAL UNEMPLOYMENT HAS ALSO DECLINED

The figure was down 0.2 percentage points from the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

April's jobless rate was also down from a month earlier, when the figure was 13.2 percent. The number of unemployed persons age 15 and over hit 3.8 million in April, decreasing 427,000 on an annual basis.

Non-agricultural unemployment declined by 0.1 percentage points to 14.9% in the same period.