Turkey’s total recoveries from coronavirus reach 187,511

The country registered 1,041 new cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 208,938.

As many as 2,219 people in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, said the country's health minister on Wednesday.

22 NEW FATALITIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED

"The average hospitalization duration in Turkey was 21-22 days, now it is around three days, and the average intensive care duration was 18-20 days, now it is around two," Fahrettin Koca told a news conference following a meeting of the country's Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

Koca underlined that most of the cases over the past three days came from the major provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, Gaziantep, Konya, Mardin, Diyarbakir, and Sanliurfa. He said that with the latest additions, overall recoveries now climbed to 187,511.

The country's death toll from the pandemic also rose to 5,282, with 22 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,172 patients remain in intensive care units in the country.

Around 18,000 people have been fined over the past week due to not complying with coronavirus measures across Turkey, said Koca.

The country's overall count of coronavirus tests rose to more than 3.78 million, with over 49,300 new tests done on Wednesday.