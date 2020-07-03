Turkey’s recoveries from coronavirus rise to 176,965

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 5,167, with 17 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Turkey on Thursday confirmed 1,186 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally over 200,000, according to the country's health minister.

Citing the Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 1,543 more coronavirus patients recovered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 176,965.

Healthcare professionals conducted over 49,714 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.48 million.

Koca stressed that the highest number of confirmed cases are seen in Istanbul, Ankara, Gaziantep, Konya, and Bursa provinces of the country.