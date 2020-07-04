Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus stands at 5,186

The nationwide case-count has reached 203,450, health ministry data shows.

Turkey on Friday reported 1,172 new coronavirus cases as infections seem to be ebbing, according to the country's health minister.

A total of 1,313 coronavirus patients recovered in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 178,278, the Health Ministry data showed.

NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY TO ROSE TO 19,992

"The number of new cases decreased to 1,172 from 1,492 on June 24," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. "Average age of in-patients at hospitals in the last one week is 46.7," said Koca, adding that 11.13 percent of new cases are among those aged above 65.

This group also constitutes over 70 percent of the deceased from coronavirus, he said.

The country's death toll from the virus reached 5,186, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted over 52,140 tests for the virus in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.53 million.