Turkey's coronavirus recoveries rise to180,680

According to the health ministry data, 1,188 new recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 181,000 of about 206,000 patients have recovered from disease in Turkey, according to health minister.

Almost 1,200 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past 24 hours, said the country's health minister on Sunday.

19 DEATHS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that overall recoveries from the virus now climbed to 180,680 out of 205,758 total cases, which means that there are currently few than 20,000 active cases in the country.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus also rose to 5,225, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

The overall count of coronavirus tests rose to some 3.63 million with over 46,400 new tests conducted on Sunday.