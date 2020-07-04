Turkey to reopen schools on August 31

The year will close on June 18, 2021, the Education Ministry announced.

Schools across Turkey will reopen on Aug. 31 for the new academic year, the National Education Ministry said Friday.

ORIENTATION PROCESS WILL BE HELD

An orientation will be held for students who will start primary school from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. A mid-term break will be held between Nov. 16-20.

After the end of the first term on Jan. 22, schools will break on Jan. 25.

The second term will begin on Feb. 8, with a mid-term break on April 12-16.