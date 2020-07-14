Turkey stands with Baku, foreign minister says

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday condemned deadly border attack by Armenian forces on Azerbaijani troops.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in a televised interview, called on Armenia to "pull its head together," saying that Turkey stands with Azerbaijan "with all it has."

"WE STAND WITH YOU, AZERBAIJAN"

“What Armenia did is unacceptable,” Çavuşoğlu said. “The Azerbaijani army did what was necessary and repelled these attacks. From this [incident], we see that by creating new conflict areas, Armenia wants to draw attention to other places, especially away from the lands it has [already] occupied,” he added.

“Whatever solution Baku prefers for the occupied lands and Karabakh, we will stand by Azerbaijan,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came in the wake of Sunday border clash with Armenian troops in which four Azerbaijani soldiers were martyred and four injured.

On Twitter, Çavuşoğlu also posted a video of Azerbaijan’s National Anthem with the hashtag "We stand with you, Azerbaijan.”