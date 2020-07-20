Turkey sends medical supplies to N. Cyprus

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus prime minister thanked Turkey for medical aid that will help the country to fight against coronavirus.

Turkey donated on Sunday three truckloads of medical supplies to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to help it tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

AID INCLUDES 20,000 TEST KITS

TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli received the aid at an event in the capital Lefkosa.

Speaking during the ceremony, TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar thanked Turkey for the healthcare materials including 20,000 test kits, 10 ventilators and 2 PCR machines, among others.

Turkey has helped at least 125 countries with humanitarian aid, including the US, UK, Italy and Spain, making it the world's third-largest provider during the pandemic.