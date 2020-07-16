Turkey sends medical aid to Venezuela

Turkey has sent medical aid to nearly 140 countries so far to help them combat the pandemic.

Turkey on Thursday dispatched a planeload of medical aid to Venezuela in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

AID BOXES CARRIED MESSAGE FOR THE SANCTION-HIT NATION

"A Turkish Armed Forces aircraft carrying medical supplies arranged by the Health Ministry upon the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for protection against the coronavirus outbreak took off from the Ankara Etimesgut Airbase for Venezuela,” the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The boxes of supplies also carried a message for the people of the South American nation whose economy is crippled by US sanctions.

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting the words of 13th-century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi.