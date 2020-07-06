Turkey sends medical aid to Azerbaijan

Turkish embassy expressed hope that this aid will contribute to Azerbaijan's coronavirus battle.

Turkey has sent medical supplies to Azerbaijan to contribute to the country's fight against the novel coronavirus, Turkey's Embassy in the capital Baku said on Sunday.

AZERBAIJAN HAS SO FAR CONFIRMED 19,801 CASES

The shipment included 30 ventilators, 55,000 overalls, 50,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 glasses, 200,000 gloves, and 40,000 boxes of various medicines, said an embassy statement.

It stressed that the aid is a "strong manifestation of the brotherhood" of the two countries' presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ilham Aliyev. "The fight against the pandemic will only succeed if all countries show cooperation and solidarity," it added.

The aid, sent by Turkish Air Forces cargo aircraft, was received in a ceremony attended by Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy chief for Azerbaijan's presidency, Turkey's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, Military Attache Brig. Gen. Ismail Hakki Koseali, and other officials.

Ozoral officially handed over the medical aid as well as passed on a letter from Erdoğan to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev.

In the letter, Erdoğan conveyed his condolences for the Azerbaijanis who lost their lives in the pandemic and wished a quick recovery for those in treatment.