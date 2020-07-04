Turkey sends 2nd batch of coronavirus aid to Serbia

Aid sent upon directives of the Turkish president to help country combat coronavirus pandemic

A Turkish military plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies for Serbia left the capital Ankara on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FIRST SET WAS SENT ON JUNE 12

An A-400M military plane departed from the Etimesgut Military Airport to carry the equipment including ventilators, masks, overalls, and safety goggles.

The first set of supplies was sent on June 12.

There are over 15,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 298 deaths in Serbia, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.